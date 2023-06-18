DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.81.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.