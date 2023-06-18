Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $20.67

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of ICPT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

