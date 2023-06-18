Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

