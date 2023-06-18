Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

FQVLF stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

