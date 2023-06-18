Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

