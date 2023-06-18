AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

