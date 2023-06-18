Analyzing Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 FIGS 2 3 6 0 2.36

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than FIGS.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lanvin Group and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of FIGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.72 -$229.99 million $0.33 17.67 FIGS $505.83 million 2.73 $21.19 million $0.08 103.26

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FIGS beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

