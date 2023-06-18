Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) & Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Head to Head Contrast

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Scully Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.01 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 13.99 $55.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

