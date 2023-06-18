Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) vs. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Financial Review

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.48%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.53 -$200.19 million ($1.37) -6.12 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.28) -23.00

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -105.87% -41.21% -23.38% Krystal Biotech N/A -25.63% -23.86%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Krystal Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

