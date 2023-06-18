Contrasting Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mazda Motor and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Subaru 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A $341.27 0.03 Subaru $27.94 billion 0.52 $1.48 billion $0.99 9.48

This table compares Mazda Motor and Subaru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A Subaru 5.31% 10.03% 5.30%

Dividends

Mazda Motor pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.6%. Subaru pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mazda Motor pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Subaru pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mazda Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Subaru beats Mazda Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About Subaru

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.