Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 420.05% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.