Head to Head Comparison: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.56 -$6.35 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.75 $4.33 million ($0.61) -2.43

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -141.17% -36.21% -29.89% Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37%

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.26, meaning that its stock price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

