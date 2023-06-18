Financial Survey: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aristocrat Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,447.77%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.65 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.11

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

About Aristocrat Group

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Verb Technology

(Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.