LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Critical Survey

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $16.59 million 0.77 $2.14 million ($0.07) -17.43 LiveVox $140.80 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bridgeline Digital and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bridgeline Digital currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than LiveVox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -4.00% -3.27% -2.38% LiveVox N/A N/A N/A

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as distributors and wholesalers, multi-unit franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, industrial distributers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

