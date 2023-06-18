West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $405.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $390.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

WST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $362.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.74. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

