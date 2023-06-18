OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

