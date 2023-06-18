Piper Sandler Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

