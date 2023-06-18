Truist Financial Trims Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price to $320.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.67. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

