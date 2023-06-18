Truist Financial Cuts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $46.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.68.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

SRC opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.23%.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

