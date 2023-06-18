Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.