Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after buying an additional 1,052,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

