Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

TSLX stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

