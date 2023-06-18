UBS Group Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $150.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $127.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

