UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $564.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.49 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.65. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,660,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 106,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

