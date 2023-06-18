StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

