Evercore ISI Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.