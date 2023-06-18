Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
