Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

