Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ITI stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iteris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

