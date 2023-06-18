StockNews.com Downgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.04 on Friday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

