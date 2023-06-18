HC Wainwright Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $2.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Motus GI Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

