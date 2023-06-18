Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 119,172 shares of company stock worth $548,897 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

