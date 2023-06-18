Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 119,172 shares of company stock worth $548,897 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

