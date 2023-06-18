Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

