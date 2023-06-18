Medifast (MED) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medifast to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medifast and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medifast
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Medifast Competitors
|25
|264
|257
|3
|2.43
Medifast presently has a consensus price target of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Medifast and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medifast
|$1.60 billion
|$143.57 million
|6.45
|Medifast Competitors
|$2.01 billion
|$170.03 million
|45.85
Medifast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Medifast pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 56.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Risk & Volatility
Medifast has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast’s peers have a beta of -2.40, indicating that their average share price is 340% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Medifast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medifast
|9.27%
|106.70%
|49.55%
|Medifast Competitors
|-9.38%
|-8.26%
|-4.54%
Summary
Medifast beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.
