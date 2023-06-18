Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $286,134 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

