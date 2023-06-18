M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 219.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.74).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.09) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.73) to GBX 208 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,149.15). 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 197.25 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.46, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.56.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

