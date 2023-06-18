Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.24).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Rotork to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 325 ($4.07) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,954.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

