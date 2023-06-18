Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $26.29

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

