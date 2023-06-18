Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.35.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $95.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

