Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $105.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wix.com Trading Down 4.6 %

Wix.com stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

