Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $215.80

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.80.

MGPUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.45) to GBX 194 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.73) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

