Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $2.26

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,081 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $451.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

