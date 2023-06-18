Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $422.50

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $519.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

