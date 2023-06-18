Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $8.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots Stock Down 10.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

