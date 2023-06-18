Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $8.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.
Several research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Big Lots Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.