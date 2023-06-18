Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

