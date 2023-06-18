Scotiabank Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

