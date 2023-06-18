TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $513.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Insider Activity

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,775 shares of company stock worth $207,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

