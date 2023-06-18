Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Argus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

