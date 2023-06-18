Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

