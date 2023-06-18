argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $399.94 on Thursday. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.06 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.54 and a 200-day moving average of $381.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.