Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

CPRX stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

